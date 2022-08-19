Kolkata based ensemble T.R.A.P. to celebrate 8th anniversary at Five Mad Men

Kolkata based musical ensemble The Radical Array Project aka T.R.A.P is known for its power packed, energetic live performances. The band is all prepped to complete its 8th lap around the sun, and to celebrate this feat they will be rocking the stage at Five Mad Men this Sunday. They will also be launching their own merchandise to celebrate the occasion.

What: The Radical Array Project (T.R.A.P) 8th anniversary celebrations

Where: Five Mad Men

When: August 21 (7pm onwards)