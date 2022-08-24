Catch Babul Supriyo live in concert at Someplace Else today

Head out to Someplace Else at The Park for a one-of-a-kind musical soiree today as Babul Supriyo goes live in concert. Sway to melodies like Chanda Chamke from Fanaa, and Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai as he charts out some of his evergreen hits. Homegrown musical ensemble Lokkhi Chhele will also pair up with the musician to spin out tunes closer home.

What: Babul Supriyo Live in Concert with team Lokkhi Chhele

Where: Someplace Else, The Park

When: August 24 (7pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram- @someplaceelselive