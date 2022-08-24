Catch Babul Supriyo live in concert at Someplace Else today
The musician will be teaming up with local band Lokkhi Chhele to take things a notch higher
Raima Ganguly Published 24th August 2022 12:00 AM
Head out to Someplace Else at The Park for a one-of-a-kind musical soiree today as Babul Supriyo goes live in concert. Sway to melodies like Chanda Chamke from Fanaa, and Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai as he charts out some of his evergreen hits. Homegrown musical ensemble Lokkhi Chhele will also pair up with the musician to spin out tunes closer home.
What: Babul Supriyo Live in Concert with team Lokkhi Chhele
Where: Someplace Else, The Park
When: August 24 (7pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram- @someplaceelselive