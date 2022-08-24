Home Events Kolkata

Catch Babul Supriyo live in concert at Someplace Else today

The musician will be teaming up with local band Lokkhi Chhele to take things a notch higher

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  24th August 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  24th August 2022 12:00 AM
Babul Supriyo

Head out to Someplace Else at The Park for a one-of-a-kind musical soiree today as Babul Supriyo goes live in concert. Sway to melodies like Chanda Chamke from Fanaa, and Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai as he charts out some of his evergreen hits. Homegrown musical ensemble Lokkhi Chhele will also pair up with the musician to spin out tunes closer home.

What: Babul Supriyo Live in Concert with team Lokkhi Chhele

Where: Someplace Else, The Park

When: August 24 (7pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram- @someplaceelselive

