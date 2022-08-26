Bengali rock band Cactus turns 30

One of the oldest surviving musical ensembles of Kolkata, Cactus has been a part of many of our growing up years. The band known for its soulful musical renditions, has just turned 30 this week and to celebrate this feat, they will be coming together at Nazrul Mancha. Thirty other revered musicians will join hands with the band to chart out some evergreen tunes. 6pm onwards.

What: Cactus 30

Where: Nazrul Mancha

When: August 27 (6pm onwards)

Contact: +91 86536 86568