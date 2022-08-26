Home Events Kolkata

The Westin celebrates the season of hilsa

Titled Ilish Parbon, a grand buffet has been arranged at Seasonal Tastes

Ilish Parbon

Monsoon is synonymous with Hilsa- the queen of all fishes. The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has taken a cue from the love Bengalis have for this delicacy, and stirred up a festival dedicated to the Hilsa. Titled Ilish Parbon, a grand buffet has been arranged at Seasonal Tastes that consists of dishes like Bhaapa Ilish, Sorshe Ilish, Borishali Ilish to name a few. Up till August 28. 7:30pm onwards.

What: Ilish Parbon
Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata

When: Up till August 28 (7:30pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram- @thewestinkolkata

