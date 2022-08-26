Yauatcha to host award winning mixologist Varun Sudhakar
Sip on a range of innovative cocktails stirred by Varun, founder of Bar Bundle
Yauatcha is going to come alive this Saturday as mixologist Varun Sudhakar is all prepared to take over their bar counter. You can expect to sip on a range of innovative cocktails such as Nut Affair made out of peanut washed rum and Tectoni that brings together tequila and kombucha.
What: Bar Takeover with Varun Sudhakar
Where: Yauatcha, Quest Mall
When: August 27 (8pm onwards)
Contact: +91 92222 22800