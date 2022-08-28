Chowman’s annual Oriental Sea Food Festival is back 

There are only a select few places in Kolkata that offer truly authentic seafood delicacies, cooked to perfection with the right amount of spices, and ingredients. If you are looking for one such address, we advise you to head out to your nearest Chowman outlet for a sumptuous meal while their Oriental Seafood Festival lasts. Starting from octopus to lobster, crab, pomfret, squid and jumbo prawn, Chowman’s annual seafood celebration is offering it all and will leave you spoilt for choice. Designed as a three course meal, the festival has introduced eighteen seldom tasted exotic delicacies that will take you on a seafood paradise. So what are you waiting for? If you cannot do without your daily fish dose, grab this opportunity right away!

What: Oriental Seafood Festival

Where: All Chowman Outlets (Available for dine-in and home delivery)

When: Noon onwards

Contact: 18008902150