Theatrical performance Ravan Reloaded to see the mythological character from a different lens

All of us have grown up believing Raavan as the ten headed demon responsible for kidnapping Sita. However, is this incident everything that defines the mythological king of Lanka? A site specific production titled Ravan Reloaded written, designed and directed by Debasish sheds a different light on Raavan and refuses to see him in just black or white. Due to be performed at Kolkata Centre for Creativity tomorrow, this play is set in the modern premise with actors also bringing in a relevance of the demon king in today’s time. If you are in the mood to jog your brain this week with something different and new, we suggest you head out to the KCC Amphitheatre for a unique midweek saga.

What: Ravan Reloaded

Where: KCC Amphitheatre

When: August 31 (6:30 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @kccinkolkata