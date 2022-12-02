Chowman’s Oriental Duck Festival is back again

With the year coming to a close, Chowman brings along over 21 delicious and mouth-watering duck dishes for their Oriental Duck Festival, that commenced December 2, available at their dine-in outlets and for home delivery.

On the menu, there is an array of starters and sides along with the quintessential rice, noodles and meifoon. The signature slow-cooked duck prepared in 21 different ways is sure to keep you coming back for more! To start off the feast, there is the Duck Meat & Mushroom Clear Soup, and Duck Meat Thick Soup with Lemon, Chilli. For the appetizers, one can choose from their Braised Duck with Exotic Vegetables, Kolkata Style Chilli Duck, Mongolian Chilli Roasted Duck, Thai Chilli Roasted Duck and Duck Spring Rolls. There will be a plethora of duck meat items such as Butter Chilli Garlic Duck Meat & Egg Noodles, Roasted Duck with Cantonese Sauce, Roasted Duck with Ginger & Chilli Soya Sauce, Hunan Black Pepper Roasted Duck for the main course to relish upon.

What: Oriental Duck Festival

Where: Chowman, all outlets (dine-in and delivery)

When: December 2 onwards

Timing: Noon to 10.30 pm

Meal for 2: Rs 1100+