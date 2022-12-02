Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata turns three this December 5

Newtown’s posh address Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is about to turn three and we are sure foodies will not be able to keep calm once they learn about their gastronomic celebrations. Fairfield by Marriott is home to three cuisiniers who are outstandingly talented in their own fields of expertise. Chefs Arabinda Seth, Ankit Bhatt and Biswarup Pramanik are curating an extensive lunch and dinner buffet spread specifically handcrafted for the hotel’s third anniversary in Kolkata. The menu will boast an array of Rajasthani dishes like Chapli Kebab, Mirchi Wada, Laal Maas, Jaisalmer ki Ker Sangri alongside Asian delicacies such as Stir Fried Mushroom in Pok Chow, Sweet and Sour Water Chestnut and Broccoli, Fish in Chili Basil Sauce and Baked Gnocchi to name a few, at Kava. Guests can also enjoy the open-air winter vibes at Vertex with Italian and Indian live counters that will be serving Chicken Satay, Ravioli, Pizza Polo, Honey Glazed Roasted Pork to name a few. The brunch will be followed by evening grills accompanied by live music.

What: Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata turns three

Where: Kava and Vertex

When: December 3-5 (Lunch: 12:30pm-3pm; Dinner: 7pm-11pm; Evening grills: 4pm-7pm)

Price: Rs. 599++ onwards

Contact: 033 6666 4444