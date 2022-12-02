Home Events Kolkata

Ice Skating Rink to deck up for winter wedding shoppers

Be it ethnic wear or simple casual wear for winters, the exhibition will display it all under one roof

Winters are synonymous with weddings and who doesn’t love filling their shopping carts with newest ensembles ahead of the season? Be it ethnic wear or simple casual wear for winters, Ice Skating Rink is yet again ready to host an exhibition organised by AB Events

What: Winter Wedding Exhibition

Where: Ice Skating Rink

When: December 6-8 (Noon onwards)

