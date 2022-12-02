Ice Skating Rink to deck up for winter wedding shoppers
Be it ethnic wear or simple casual wear for winters, the exhibition will display it all under one roof
Raima Ganguly Published : 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
Winters are synonymous with weddings and who doesn’t love filling their shopping carts with newest ensembles ahead of the season? Be it ethnic wear or simple casual wear for winters, Ice Skating Rink is yet again ready to host an exhibition organised by AB Events
What: Winter Wedding Exhibition
Where: Ice Skating Rink
When: December 6-8 (Noon onwards)