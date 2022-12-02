Prateek Kuhad to go live from Aquatica
The popular artist will be performing in the city of Joy on Sunday
Raima Ganguly Published : 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
Prateek Kuhad touches hearts with his unique voice and poetic lyrics with every song that he pens down. The popular artist is already out on his country wide tour and will be performing in the city of joy on Sunday at Aquatica. Titled The Way That Lovers Do Tour, the show will surely take you on a magical romantic ride
What: Prateek Kuhad Live
Where: Aquatica
When: December 4 (8pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow