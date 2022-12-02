Prateek Kuhad to go live from Aquatica

Prateek Kuhad touches hearts with his unique voice and poetic lyrics with every song that he pens down. The popular artist is already out on his country wide tour and will be performing in the city of joy on Sunday at Aquatica. Titled The Way That Lovers Do Tour, the show will surely take you on a magical romantic ride

What: Prateek Kuhad Live

Where: Aquatica

When: December 4 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow