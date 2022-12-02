Rahul Jain to go live at Octa

Home Events Kolkata

Raima Ganguly Published :  02nd December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
Popular musician Rahul Jain has found a permanent spot in music lover’s hearts with his soulful voice. He debuted in Bollywood back in 2016 and has become immensely popular on YouTube for his retro covers ever since. The crooner will be at Octa today to keep listeners swaying to romantic tunes today

What: Rahul Jain Live

Where: Octa

When: December 2 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in

