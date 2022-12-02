TCS Ruhaniyat is back in the City of Joy

TCS Ruhaniyat is back at Tollygunge Club this year with its enthralling line up of Sufi artists from all across the country along with two specially curated international collaborative productions namely When Hearts Connect and Mystic Pathways. Witness a caravan of musicians who uphold traditions from their roots

What: TCS Ruhaniyat

Where:Tollygunge Club

When: December 4(6pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow