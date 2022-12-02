TCS Ruhaniyat is back in the City of Joy
Raima Ganguly Published : 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
TCS Ruhaniyat is back at Tollygunge Club this year with its enthralling line up of Sufi artists from all across the country along with two specially curated international collaborative productions namely When Hearts Connect and Mystic Pathways. Witness a caravan of musicians who uphold traditions from their roots
What: TCS Ruhaniyat
Where:Tollygunge Club
When: December 4(6pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow