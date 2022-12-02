Home Events Kolkata

Try out Monkey Bar's new lunch break menu Monkey in Five Courses

Sufficient for two, this menu is available only on weekdays from noon to evening

Raima Ganguly Published :  02nd December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-12-02_00-47-10-285

Monkey Bar Lunch Break Menu

If you are tired of home cooked food in your lunch box and desperately need a break, Monkey Bar at Camac Street has the perfect news. Catch up with your colleagues or friends at the happening bistro during lunch hours as they have launched a brand new menu titled Monkey in Five Courses. Sufficient for two, this menu is available only on weekdays from noon to evening.

What: New Lunch-Break Menu

Where: Monkey Bar

When: Every Monday to Friday (Noon onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @monkeybarkol

TAGS
Monkey Bar Lunch Break

Comments