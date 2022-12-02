Try out Monkey Bar's new lunch break menu Monkey in Five Courses

If you are tired of home cooked food in your lunch box and desperately need a break, Monkey Bar at Camac Street has the perfect news. Catch up with your colleagues or friends at the happening bistro during lunch hours as they have launched a brand new menu titled Monkey in Five Courses. Sufficient for two, this menu is available only on weekdays from noon to evening.

What: New Lunch-Break Menu

Where: Monkey Bar

When: Every Monday to Friday (Noon onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @monkeybarkol