Winter food fest Khai Khai Food Carnival to kick off December 2 onwards

Winter is here and that just brings in more good news for foodies. Binge on scrumptious delicacies at Khai Khai Food Carnival 2022 due to be held right beside City Centre Salt Lake. Food stalls from famous eateries around the city will keep connoisseurs engaged

What: Khai Khai Food Carnival 2022

Where: City Centre Salt Lake

When: December 2-5 (1pm onwards)