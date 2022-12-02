Winter food fest Khai Khai Food Carnival to kick off December 2 onwards
Raima Ganguly Published : 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
Winter is here and that just brings in more good news for foodies. Binge on scrumptious delicacies at Khai Khai Food Carnival 2022 due to be held right beside City Centre Salt Lake. Food stalls from famous eateries around the city will keep connoisseurs engaged
What: Khai Khai Food Carnival 2022
Where: City Centre Salt Lake
When: December 2-5 (1pm onwards)