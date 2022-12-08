Get ready for the World Cup finals with Hola's Goal Scorer menu

It's been a while that the football fever is running high, and the game is only getting more intense as the semi-finals are set to kick off from tomorrow. If you are one of the many who wishes to immerse in the adrenaline rush and share the moment with others we suggest you to head out to Hola!. The watering hole on Sarat Banerjee Road has decked up in football hues this World Cup and put up a giant screen in each unit so that you do not miss out on the match details no matter where you sit. There's more good news as they have also laid out a special Goal Scorer menu that includes tit bits made with chicken, prawn, tofu and fish. Our must picks from this particular menu happens to be Caramelised Prawns, Fried Tofu, Dirty Fries and Bang Bang Chicken.

What: Goal Scorer Menu

Where: Hola!

When: Up till December 18 (Noon onwards)

Price for two: ₹1200 for two people