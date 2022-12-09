A.M (Art Multi Disciplines) to host an exhibition in collaboration with Daniela Belinga Agossa

A.M (Art Multi Disciplines) Studio Kolkata has emerged as a gen-next space of aesthetic expression in the past one year. Known for hosting out of the box exhibitions, their current display is titled When did Bitch become a Bad Word. It is a collaboration between Swiss visual artist Daniela Belinga Agossa and art curator Ayan Mukherjee

What: When did Bitch become a Bad Word

Where: A.M (Art Multi Disciplines)

When: December 9-17 ( 4pm onwards)

Contact: +91 90077 26308