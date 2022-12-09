Celebrate International Jazz Weekend at Skinny Mo's Jazz Club 

There’s good news for Jazz lovers as December brings with it International Jazz Weekend. Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club is decking up in gorgeous hues to welcome stellar jazz ensembles from different parts of the world and the line-up includes Zander Naylor Trio, EPO Trio and HI5- Minimal Jazz Chamber Music to name a few.

What: International Jazz Weekend

Where: Skinny Mo's Jazz Club

When: December 10-11 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in