Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate International Jazz Weekend at Skinny Mo's Jazz Club 

The line-up includes Zander Naylor Trio, EPO Trio and HI5- Minimal Jazz Chamber Music to name a few

Raima Ganguly Published :  09th December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  09th December 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-12-09_01-24-59-524

Reference Image

There’s good news for Jazz lovers as December brings with it International Jazz Weekend. Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club is decking up in gorgeous hues to welcome stellar jazz ensembles from different parts of the world and the line-up includes Zander Naylor Trio, EPO Trio and HI5- Minimal Jazz Chamber Music to name a few.

 

What: International Jazz Weekend 

Where: Skinny Mo's Jazz Club

When: December 10-11 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in

TAGS
Skinny Mo's Jazz Club International Jazz Weekend

Comments