Enjoy a memorable night at Vivada Cruise

The event is named Table for Everyone by Black & White Ginger Ale

09th December 2022
Kolkata has been a melting pot of cultures and cuisines over centuries and Table for Everyone by Black & White Ginger Ale at Vivada Cruise will celebrate the rich culinary diversity this Saturday. Sail on Kolkata’s largest luxury liner and create a moment to remember.

 

What: Table for Everyone 

Where: Vivada Cruise

When: December 10 (1pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow

