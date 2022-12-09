Enjoy a memorable night at Vivada Cruise
The event is named Table for Everyone by Black & White Ginger Ale
Raima Ganguly
Kolkata has been a melting pot of cultures and cuisines over centuries and Table for Everyone by Black & White Ginger Ale at Vivada Cruise will celebrate the rich culinary diversity this Saturday. Sail on Kolkata’s largest luxury liner and create a moment to remember.
What: Table for Everyone
Where: Vivada Cruise
When: December 10 (1pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow