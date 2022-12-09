Head out to Kalimpong to attend Mountain Music Festival

Mountains have their own kind of serenity and there cannot be a better complement to the calm of hills than music. Seventeen musicians from different parts of our country will come together at a village named Fagu in Gorubathan, Kalimpong by the river Chel to celebrate the third edition Mountain Music Festival. The event collides with International Mountain Day.

What: Mountain Music Festival

Where: Fagu, Kalimpong

When: December 11

Contact: +91 98308 79579