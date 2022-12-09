Home Events Kolkata

Head out to Kalimpong to attend Mountain Music Festival

Mountain Music Festival will be observed on the day of International Mountain Day

Mountain Music Festival

Mountains have their own kind of serenity and there cannot be a better complement to the calm of hills than music. Seventeen musicians from different parts of our country will come together at a village named Fagu in Gorubathan, Kalimpong by the river Chel to celebrate the third edition Mountain Music Festival. The event collides with International Mountain Day.

 

What: Mountain Music Festival 

Where: Fagu, Kalimpong 

When: December 11

Contact: +91 98308 79579

