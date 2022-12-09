Head out to Kalimpong to attend Mountain Music Festival
Mountain Music Festival will be observed on the day of International Mountain Day
Published : 09th December 2022
Mountains have their own kind of serenity and there cannot be a better complement to the calm of hills than music. Seventeen musicians from different parts of our country will come together at a village named Fagu in Gorubathan, Kalimpong by the river Chel to celebrate the third edition Mountain Music Festival. The event collides with International Mountain Day.
What: Mountain Music Festival
Where: Fagu, Kalimpong
When: December 11
Contact: +91 98308 79579