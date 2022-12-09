Swara Samrat Festival will observe the centennial of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan
The event will take place at Nazrul Mancha
Raima Ganguly Published : 09th December 2022
Swara Samrat Festival, abbreviated as SSF will celebrate the centennial of Sarod legend Ustad Ali Akbar Khan sa’ab at Nazrul Mancha. The four day event will witness maestros, young classical musicians and dancers coming together to make the tenth season of the annual event a success.
What: Swara Samrat Festival
Where: Nazrul Mancha
When: December 15-18 (5pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow