Swara Samrat Festival will observe the centennial of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan

Swara Samrat Festival, abbreviated as SSF will celebrate the centennial of Sarod legend Ustad Ali Akbar Khan sa’ab at Nazrul Mancha. The four day event will witness maestros, young classical musicians and dancers coming together to make the tenth season of the annual event a success.

What: Swara Samrat Festival

Where: Nazrul Mancha

When: December 15-18 (5pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow