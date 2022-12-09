Wear royalty on your sleeves at Naksh by Jaipur's exhibition
The brand is all set to host their first exhibition at Gallery Gold
Raima Ganguly Published : 09th December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 09th December 2022 12:00 AM
Naksh from Jaipur is a fashion label dedicated towards preserving the royal designs and motifs from the heart of Rajasthan. The brand is all set to host their first exhibition at Gallery Gold over this weekend. Expect a host of unique fashion items and apparels along with some live Rajasthani tunes at the venue
What: Naksh by Jaipur Exhibition
Where: Gallery Gold
When: December 9-11 (2pm onwards)