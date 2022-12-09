Wear royalty on your sleeves at Naksh by Jaipur's exhibition 

Naksh from Jaipur is a fashion label dedicated towards preserving the royal designs and motifs from the heart of Rajasthan. The brand is all set to host their first exhibition at Gallery Gold over this weekend. Expect a host of unique fashion items and apparels along with some live Rajasthani tunes at the venue

What: Naksh by Jaipur Exhibition

Where: Gallery Gold

When: December 9-11 (2pm onwards)