Hard Rock Café Kolkata’s birthday bash kicks off today

December is all about month long celebrations and parties with the temperature dipping and holidays setting in. To add to the revelry, one of the most premium pubs in Park Street- Hard Rock Café has come up with an exclusive line up of performances to celebrate its fifth successful year in the city. The birthday bash will kick off with a special Quad Squad Night today that will bring together four different rock bands namely The Grooverz Urban Monkz, Emeli and Goshai Gang. Sway to the non-stop beats of tunes spun out by them while amping up the celebrations with their classic offerings. Enjoy scrumptious classic delicacies as well as new menu inclusions such as the Mezze Platter, Kasundi Bhetki Fish and Surf & Turf Burger. Wash down the spices with Blackberry Sparkling Sangria, Passion Fruit Mai Tai and Hurricane.

What: Hard Rock Café Kolkata turns 5

Where: Hard Rock Café, Park Street

When: December 15 (8pm onwards)

Contact: +91 9766338178