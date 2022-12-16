Home Events Kolkata

Christmas is coming early to Bianco

The Christmas Market will go on over the weekend

Christmas Market at Bianco

Christmas is coming early to Bianco, a café known for its Italian and French offerings. A grand festive pop up named Christmas Market will exhibit the art & creation of many home grown sustainable brands, alongside some live comedy shows.

What: Christmas Market

Where: Bianco

When: December 16-17 (Noon onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @biancokolkata

