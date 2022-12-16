Christmas is coming early to Bianco
The Christmas Market will go on over the weekend
Raima Ganguly Published : 16th December 2022 09:26 AM | Published : | 16th December 2022 09:26 AM
Christmas is coming early to Bianco, a café known for its Italian and French offerings. A grand festive pop up named Christmas Market will exhibit the art & creation of many home grown sustainable brands, alongside some live comedy shows.
What: Christmas Market
Where: Bianco
When: December 16-17 (Noon onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @biancokolkata