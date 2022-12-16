CIMA Art Gallery to host an exhibition called Infinite Light by Paresh Maity
Paresh Maity is one of the most revered artists of India
Raima Ganguly Published : 16th December 2022 12:00 AM
CIMA will be hosting a prestigious solo exhibition of nationally revered artist Paresh Maity titled Infinite Light. The exhibition is unique and rare simultaneously because it not only shows Maity’s paintings in oil, acrylic and water colours but also includes sculptures and ceramics. Explore the artist’s oeuvre at the exhibition that will go on till January end
What: Infinite Light by Paresh Maity
Where: CIMA Art Gallery
When: December 16- January 31 (6pm onwards)
Contact: +91 98303 22968