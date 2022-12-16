Home Events Kolkata

CIMA Art Gallery to host an exhibition called Infinite Light by Paresh Maity

Paresh Maity is one of the most revered artists of India

Painting by Paresh Maity

CIMA will be hosting a prestigious solo exhibition of nationally revered artist Paresh Maity titled Infinite Light. The exhibition is unique and rare simultaneously because it not only shows Maity’s paintings in oil, acrylic and water colours but also includes sculptures and ceramics. Explore the artist’s oeuvre at the exhibition that will go on till January end

What: Infinite Light by Paresh Maity

Where: CIMA Art Gallery

When: December 16- January 31 (6pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98303 22968

