Irish Brewery introduces Winter Special Delicacies

The menu includes continental delicacies like Chicken Pot Pie, Pork Chops, Roasted Duck, Grilled Tiger Prawn to name a few

Raima Ganguly Published :  16th December 2022 09:30 AM   |   Published :   |  16th December 2022 09:30 AM
The Irish Brewery has come up as a popular destination for foodies in the lake market area. The bistro has now launched lip smacking Winter Special Delicacies that includes continental delicacies like Chicken Pot Pie, Pork Chops, Roasted Duck, Grilled Tiger Prawn and so on

What: Winter Special Delicacies

Where: Irish Brewery

When: Up till January 1 (8 am onwards)

