Irish Brewery introduces Winter Special Delicacies
Raima Ganguly | 16th December 2022 09:30 AM
The Irish Brewery has come up as a popular destination for foodies in the lake market area. The bistro has now launched lip smacking Winter Special Delicacies that includes continental delicacies like Chicken Pot Pie, Pork Chops, Roasted Duck, Grilled Tiger Prawn and so on
What: Winter Special Delicacies
Where: Irish Brewery
When: Up till January 1 (8 am onwards)