Participate in a one-of-a-kind band competition at AMI Arts Festival by KCC
The competition is giving out an open call to anybody under the age of 35 who wants to participate
Raima Ganguly Published : 16th December 2022 09:34 AM | Published : | 16th December 2022 09:34 AM
If you are a budding musician and have our own ensemble, we suggest you head out to Nazrul Tirtha tomorrow for a one-of-a-kind band competition meant for emerging artists. The event has been organised by Kolkata Centre for Creativity as a part of their week long AMI Arts Festival. The competition is giving out an open call to anybody under the age of 35 who wants to participate.
What: AMI Arts Festival Band Competition by Kolkata Centre for Creativity
Where: Nazrul Tirtha
When: December 17
Contact: Details on BookMyShow