Participate in a one-of-a-kind band competition at AMI Arts Festival by KCC

If you are a budding musician and have our own ensemble, we suggest you head out to Nazrul Tirtha tomorrow for a one-of-a-kind band competition meant for emerging artists. The event has been organised by Kolkata Centre for Creativity as a part of their week long AMI Arts Festival. The competition is giving out an open call to anybody under the age of 35 who wants to participate.

What: AMI Arts Festival Band Competition by Kolkata Centre for Creativity

Where: Nazrul Tirtha

When: December 17

Contact: Details on BookMyShow