Piccadilly Square introduces Decembers to Remember menu ato celebrate its fourteenth birthday

Famed European Café Piccadilly Square has recently turned fourteen, and that definitely is a feat to celebrate. They have curated fourteen favourites from their past Winter Festivals and named the menu Decembers to Remember. Indulge in hot favourites like Mushroom cappuccino, Bread Mix, or Strawberry Avocado Salad.

What: Decembers to Remember

Where: Cafe Piccadilly Square

When: December 16 (1pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @piccadillysq