Pili Taxi is back this winter with a horde of sustainable homegrown labels 

Sharmistha Ghosal Published :  16th December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  16th December 2022 12:00 AM
The city's favourite exhibition Pili Taxi is back with its winter special edit of clothing, menswear, kidswear, jewellery, food, home decor, drinks, bakery, art and crafts, live caricature artist to turn your day a shade brighter.

The exhibition is way bigger this time with a host of homegrown, handcrafted and sustainable brands participating including labels like Sayanti Ghosh, Bhomra, Dora, Quirky Bae, Label Darpan, Varso, Anki Bunki by Aditi, Gahane, Aarika and more.

 

Winter Songs' Pili Taxi
Date: December 17 & 18 

Location: The Villa, Mandeville Gardens

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

 

 

