Witness the majesticity of various weaves at an exhibition named The Weaves

The three day exhibition will be held at Ice Skating Rink

Raima Ganguly Published :  16th December 2022 09:35 AM   |   Published :   |  16th December 2022 09:35 AM
Ice Skating Rink is home to some of the best lifestyle exhibitions in the city and this winter they are all set to celebrate the diversity of Indian weaves with a three-day display titled The Weaves. Head out to the venue to explore options from promising boutiques and designers from different parts of the country

What: The Weaves

Where: Ice Skating Rink

When: December 20 (11am onwards)

Contact: +91 98755 78787

