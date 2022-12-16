Witness the majesticity of various weaves at an exhibition named The Weaves
The three day exhibition will be held at Ice Skating Rink
Ice Skating Rink is home to some of the best lifestyle exhibitions in the city and this winter they are all set to celebrate the diversity of Indian weaves with a three-day display titled The Weaves. Head out to the venue to explore options from promising boutiques and designers from different parts of the country
What: The Weaves
Where: Ice Skating Rink
When: December 20 (11am onwards)
Contact: +91 98755 78787