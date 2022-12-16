Witness the majesticity of various weaves at an exhibition named The Weaves

Ice Skating Rink is home to some of the best lifestyle exhibitions in the city and this winter they are all set to celebrate the diversity of Indian weaves with a three-day display titled The Weaves. Head out to the venue to explore options from promising boutiques and designers from different parts of the country

What: The Weaves

Where: Ice Skating Rink

When: December 20 (11am onwards)

Contact: +91 98755 78787