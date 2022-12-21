Kathak extravaganza at Samarpan 2022
The event will be attended by Vidushi Saswati Sen and other renowned Kathak gurus.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 21st December 2022 08:00 PM | Published : | 21st December 2022 08:00 PM
Sadhna presents Samarpan 2022 celebrating an evening of Kathak extravaganza on at Gyan Manch. The event will also be attended by Vidushi Saswati Sen, the foremost disciple of Late Pandit Birju Maharaj, along with many other renowned Kathak gurus of Kolkata.
What: Samarpan 2022
Where: Gyan Manch
When: December 22, 5pm onwards