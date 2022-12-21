Kathak extravaganza at Samarpan 2022

Sadhna presents Samarpan 2022 celebrating an evening of Kathak extravaganza on at Gyan Manch. The event will also be attended by Vidushi Saswati Sen, the foremost disciple of Late Pandit Birju Maharaj, along with many other renowned Kathak gurus of Kolkata.

What: Samarpan 2022

Where: Gyan Manch

When: December 22, 5pm onwards