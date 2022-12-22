Indulge in delicacies with The Yellow Turtle’s festive spread

The Yellow Turtle, the favourite destination for Asian and Continental cuisine, launched a new menu to indulge in this Christmas and Year. There will be a choice of Asian combo and assorted Continental dishes. The Asian cuisine would contain mocktails like Santa’s Drink, and A Bloody Cure, a Thai Crispy Noodle Salad; vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetisers, Main Course dishes like Seasonal Asian Grill in Hupak Style, Tausi Chicken, Lamb in Golden Curry paired with Thai Lemongrass Fried Rice or Chilli Coriander Noodles. To end the meal on a sweet note, one can have the Apple Cinnamon Pancake. One can also choose from the new Continental offerings like Virgin Sangria, Exotic Creamy Pesto Vegetables with Herbed Rice, Pan Seared Fish with Cilantro, Capers & Lemon Cream Sauce, Pot Roasted Chicken with Rosemary Jus and Bbq Pork Chop with Mashed Potato and Sauté Vegetables.

Where: The Yellow Turtle, Golpark

When: Till January 1

Meal for 2: Rs 1200/-+

Buffet for 2: Rs 1499/- +