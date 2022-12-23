Home Events Kolkata

Join the two day Soul Local revelry at Gitanjali Stadium 

Witness legendary musicians like Anjan Dutt, Fossils and others perform live

Raima Ganguly Published :  23rd December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-12-23_10-53-59-621

Anjan Dutt

Most awaited musical saga The Soul Local is back in the city and this time with a splendid line up of legendary musicians. Get ready for a majestic Christmas weekend as the two day event will be hosting musicians like Indian Ocean, Fossils, Anjan Dutt, Underground Authority and The Arko Mukhaerjee Collective

 

What: Soul Local

Where: Gitanjali Stadium

When: December 24-25 (3pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in

Comments