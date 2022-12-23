Join the two day Soul Local revelry at Gitanjali Stadium
Witness legendary musicians like Anjan Dutt, Fossils and others perform live
Raima Ganguly Published : 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Most awaited musical saga The Soul Local is back in the city and this time with a splendid line up of legendary musicians. Get ready for a majestic Christmas weekend as the two day event will be hosting musicians like Indian Ocean, Fossils, Anjan Dutt, Underground Authority and The Arko Mukhaerjee Collective
What: Soul Local
Where: Gitanjali Stadium
When: December 24-25 (3pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in