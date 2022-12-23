Kolkata Mega Trade Fair to be held at Science City Grounds
Visitors who shop for Rs. 3000 and above will be eligible for free gifts
Raima Ganguly Published : 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
One of the most revered trade fairs of Kolkata is back with a bang and this time with offerings from more than 22 states and 20 countries. Visitors who shop for Rs. 3000 and above will be eligible for free gifts. Do not wait and head out to Science City Grounds to shop till you drop
What: Kolkata Mega Trade Fair
Where: Science City Grounds
When: December 23- January 2
Contact: Details on BookMyShow