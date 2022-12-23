Kolkata Mega Trade Fair to be held at Science City Grounds

One of the most revered trade fairs of Kolkata is back with a bang and this time with offerings from more than 22 states and 20 countries. Visitors who shop for Rs. 3000 and above will be eligible for free gifts. Do not wait and head out to Science City Grounds to shop till you drop

What: Kolkata Mega Trade Fair

Where: Science City Grounds

When: December 23- January 2

Contact: Details on BookMyShow