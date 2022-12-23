Music is an universal language that resonates through mankind as well as nature, and to look back at the music we seldom explore today we must acknowledge village singers, prabhat pheris, ceremonial songs as well as Baraat bands. Kolkata Street Music Festival is back with its third edition this year due to be held at ICCR’s Spices and Sauces, and will pay a tribute to musicians we fail to acknowledge in the modern era.

What: Kolkata Street Music Fetsival

Where: Spices and Sauces, ICCR

When: December 24 (2:30pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98308 79579