Home Events Kolkata

Musician duo Art Bat to go live from CCFC

Get ready to ride on an electronic music wave

Raima Ganguly Published :  23rd December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-12-23_10-55-15-668

Art Bat

Kolkata is getting ready to witness one of the most exciting electronic shows of the year at CCFC as versatile duo @artbatmusic will be in the city for the first time ever. Get ready to be musically electrified with their outstanding mixes

 

What: Art Bat Live

Where: CCFC

When: December 24 (7pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in

TAGS
Christmas CCFC Art Bat

Comments