Musician duo Art Bat to go live from CCFC
Get ready to ride on an electronic music wave
Raima Ganguly Published : 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Kolkata is getting ready to witness one of the most exciting electronic shows of the year at CCFC as versatile duo @artbatmusic will be in the city for the first time ever. Get ready to be musically electrified with their outstanding mixes
What: Art Bat Live
Where: CCFC
When: December 24 (7pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in