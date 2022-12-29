Join in the New Year revelry at Ozora

Party up on the 20th floor of Acropolis Mall at Ozora to spend the New Year with a splendid view of the city skyline. DJ Rik and DJ Vicky will make sure you are on your toes grooving while you order in some premium liquor stocked up specifically for the occasion. Watch out for the fireworks once the clock strikes 12!

What: DJ Rik and DJ Vicky live for New Year Celebrations

Where: Ozora

When: December 31

Contact: +91 98366 78686