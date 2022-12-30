Cafe Na-Ru-Meg offers nostalgic memoirs in their winter menu

The winter special menu at Café Na-Ru-Meg might transport you to a nostalgic era of gastronomy with its swoon-worthy dishes like Roasted Chicken, Stir-fried Grilled Pork Sausage, thick and creamy Broccoli and Almond Soup or Chicken and Corn Chowder. If you want something fresh and healthy, opt for the Chicken Hawaiian Salad. Those who love experimental food can try the quirky Stuffed Fish with Spaghetti in white sauce.

What: Winter menu

Where: Cafe Na-Ru-Meg, Kalighat

When: Till mid-January

Meal for 2: Rs 1,000+