Enjoy delicacies from the hills at Cafe Offbeat Up There's Darjeeling Food Festival

Taste some delicacies from the heart of Darjeeling without having to travel there

Raima Ganguly Published :  30th December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  30th December 2022 12:00 AM
Darjeeling Food Festival

Located on eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Café Offbeat Up There can be spotted from afar for its swanky décor and rooftop vibes. As the chill in the air intensifies and prepares to usher in 2023, taste some delicacies from the heart of Darjeeling without having to travel there

Where: Cafe Offbeat Up There

When: December 30 onwards

Contact: Instagram: @cafeoffbeat_ccu

