Enjoy the Seasonal Winter Spread at Traffic Gastropub
The menu comprises a host of cocktails, appetisers, meals and desserts
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th December 2022 12:00 AM
Traffic Gastropub located inside City Centre 2 is one popular part destination connoisseurs swear by. This year they have launched their Seasonal Winter Spread that comprises a host of cocktails, appetisers, meals and desserts. Spend the New Year with your near and dear ones while indulging in some lip smacking delicacies and up-tempo playlist
What: Seasonal Winter Spread
Where: Traffic Gastropub
When: December 30 onwards
