Experience the flavours of Bombay at SodaBottleOpenerWala with their Khau Galli Festival
The festival is a collaboration with fusion recipe creator Girish Chhabria and Ritu Rohra
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th December 2022 12:00 AM
The Khau Gallis of Bombay are an integral part of the city life and over time the vendors of these street food lanes have included a vast range of fusions to make the offerings more interesting. SodaBottleOpenerWala at South City has now brought the dishes to Kolkata in a collaboration with fusion recipe creator Girish Chhabria and Ritu Rohra to curate a festival named Khau Galli Festival.
What: Khau Galli Festival
Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala
When: December 30 onwards
Contact: Instagram: @sbowindia