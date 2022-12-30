Home Events Kolkata

Experience the flavours of Bombay at SodaBottleOpenerWala with their Khau Galli Festival

The festival is a collaboration with fusion recipe creator Girish Chhabria and Ritu Rohra

The Khau Gallis of Bombay are an integral part of the city life and over time the vendors of these street food lanes have included a vast range of fusions to make the offerings more interesting. SodaBottleOpenerWala at South City has now brought the dishes to Kolkata in a collaboration with fusion recipe creator Girish Chhabria and Ritu Rohra to curate a festival named Khau Galli Festival.

What: Khau Galli Festival

Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala

When: December 30 onwards

Contact: Instagram: @sbowindia

