Groove to New Year tunes at M Bar Kitchen as DJ Pratik and DJ Spade go live

Match it up with their in-house delicacies and electrifying lights

Raima Ganguly Published :  30th December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  30th December 2022 12:00 AM
New Year Celebrations at M Bar Kitchen

Welcome the New Year in style at M Bar Kitchen as DJ Pratik and DJ Spade put forward the best hits from 2022. Match it up with their in-house delicacies and electrifying lights to usher 2023 in an unmatchable manner with your near and dear ones

What: New Year Celebrations

Where: M Bar Kitchen

When: December 31 (8pm onwards)

