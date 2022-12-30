Indulge in some never-tasted-before tribal dishes at Santa's Fantasea this winter

Santa’s Fantasea is popular for its diverse range of seafood and tribal dishes from nooks and corners of the country. They are now all set to showcase their Wintertime Special Carte comprising an exclusive range of six dishes never tasted before at the diner. Prawn’s Bird Nest, Seafood pot Rice, Sea Butter Crabs and Green Squid Curry are some of their latest additions

What: Wintertime Special Carte

Where: Santa's Fantasea, Golpark

When: December 30 onwards

Contact: Instagram: @santasfantasearestaurant