Indulge in some never-tasted-before tribal dishes at Santa's Fantasea this winter
They are now all set to showcase their Wintertime Special Carte
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th December 2022 12:00 AM
Santa’s Fantasea is popular for its diverse range of seafood and tribal dishes from nooks and corners of the country. They are now all set to showcase their Wintertime Special Carte comprising an exclusive range of six dishes never tasted before at the diner. Prawn’s Bird Nest, Seafood pot Rice, Sea Butter Crabs and Green Squid Curry are some of their latest additions
What: Wintertime Special Carte
Where: Santa's Fantasea, Golpark
When: December 30 onwards
Contact: Instagram: @santasfantasearestaurant