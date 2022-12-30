Taste the seasonal indulgences at Traffic Gastropub

This December, Traffic Gastropub launched its Seasonal Winter Spread, which comprises an exhaustive range of appetizers, main courses, desserts and cocktails. While you can start your meal with quirky appetizers like the Jingleball ’22, Bold & Blind, Beach Bonfire and others, you can choose from eight mouth-watering culinary creations for your mains, including the Kingpins (baked Lobster served with

house salad & broccoli mashed potatoes), Aromatic Freaks (Tarragon wine marinated Salmon steak served with herbed rice & french-fries) and Flavour Hunter (Paprika and wine braised Scallops) among others.

What: Seaonal Winter Spread

Where: Traffic Gastropub, City Centre 2

Meal for 2: Rs 1,500 onwards. On till January 31.