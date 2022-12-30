Home Events Kolkata

Usher in 2023 with Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata's offerings

There will be special menus and parties specifically for New Year celebrations

Raima Ganguly Published : 30th December 2022 12:00 AM
New Year Celebrations at Fairfield Marriott Kolkata

Head out to Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata to spend the New Year on a luxurious note. To bring in the true spirit of festivities, Kava will offer a season inspired menu on the buffet this 31st. You may as well enjoy a New Year Dinner at Vertex, or join the World Tour New Year Party and Ozone Convention Centre.

What: New Year Celebrations

Where: Fairfield by Marriott

When: December 31

Contact: Instagram: @fairfieldkolkata

