Usher in 2023 with Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata's offerings
There will be special menus and parties specifically for New Year celebrations
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th December 2022 12:00 AM
Head out to Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata to spend the New Year on a luxurious note. To bring in the true spirit of festivities, Kava will offer a season inspired menu on the buffet this 31st. You may as well enjoy a New Year Dinner at Vertex, or join the World Tour New Year Party and Ozone Convention Centre.
What: New Year Celebrations
Where: Fairfield by Marriott
When: December 31
Contact: Instagram: @fairfieldkolkata