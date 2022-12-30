Watch Arjun Kanungo live at JW Marriott Kolkata this New Year's Eve
Also taste some premium cuisines and liquors
Raima Ganguly Published : 30th December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 30th December 2022 12:00 AM
Get set for the countdown to 2023 by partying with your closest friends and family at the Ballroom in JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata. Brace yourselves for a splendid experience as Arjun Kanungo goes live from the luxe address, while you also taste some premium cuisines and liquors. The celebration at La Calypso is one that you just can’t miss
What: Arjun Kanungo Live
Where: The Ballroom, JW Marriott Kolkata
When: December 31 (8pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in