Watch Arjun Kanungo live at JW Marriott Kolkata this New Year's Eve

Get set for the countdown to 2023 by partying with your closest friends and family at the Ballroom in JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata. Brace yourselves for a splendid experience as Arjun Kanungo goes live from the luxe address, while you also taste some premium cuisines and liquors. The celebration at La Calypso is one that you just can’t miss

What: Arjun Kanungo Live

Where: The Ballroom, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: December 31 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in