Groove with the dance mixes of VDJ OM at Hard Rock Cafe on New Year’s Eve

Brace yourself for a scintillating New Year’s Eve with VDJ OM playing best of Bollywood, Commercial, Retro and of course Rock Music at Hard Rock Cafe, to welcome in the New Year 2023. Enjoy the holiday special spread along with delicacies from the new menu such as The Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Spicy Chicken Drumstick, The Fiesta Platter, Corn Malai Tikki, Chicken Enchilada, Herb Grilled Chicken, Butter Malai Kofta Curry, Swiss Mushroom Burger and Chingri Macher Curry, Char-Grilled Quesadilla, Mezze Platter, and many other dishes. Pair the small plates with their specialty cocktails, such as the Blackberry Sparkling Sangria, Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Classic Caribbean Mojito, Hurricane, Rhythm & Rose Mule, Bahama Mama and a lot more.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

When: December 31, 9 pm to 2 am

Meal for 2: Rs 2499 onwards

For reservation: +91 9831723332