Homegrown sari label Ummaira’s Silk of the East exhibition kicks off today

Homegrown fashion label Ummaira presents Silk of the East, a three-day exhibition that brings a fabulous collection of weaves from the Eastern part of India. Think timeless silks sari in gorgeous hues. Also, look for other popular weaves like Mulberry, Muga, Paat, Eri, Tassar, Ghicha, Baluchari and Jamdani, to name but a few. Drop in and make the most of the fresh stock.

What: Silk of the East by Ummaira

When: February 25-27.

Where: At their store in Lake Terrace.