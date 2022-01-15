Enjoy a perfect Sunday Sundowner with Sourcevibe at Monkey Bar

It’s time for a high-octane Sunday Sundowner at Monkey Bar, Kolkata with Sourcevibe. The Kolkata and Goa-based artiste who began his career in 2012 and has since performed at renowned music festivals and popular bars and pubs across the country is known for his mastery in Techno, Progressive and Deep House. So enjoy the rhythmic session while gorging on delicious small plates and signature cocktails with a spectacular sunset view of Kolkata.

When: January 16

Where: Monkey Bar

Time: 4 to 10pm