Celebrate Dragon Boat Festival at Yauatcha

Head out to premium oriental diner Yauatcha while The Dragon Boat Festival is on, in order to taste some limited-edition delectables. The dim sum house has introduced a special menu honouring the Chinese heritage of celebrating the phenomenon of the Summer solstice. Crafted by Chef Kushal Lama, the limited edition, sumptuous menu includes the traditional Zongzi dim sum alongside contemporary renditions of the same with chicken, pork belly, and fresh vegetables. Give a round-mouth ending to your meal with a newly introduced dessert named Scezhuan peppercorn ice cream made with pecan nut and jasmine tea-infused tea tapioca.

What: The Dragon Boat Festival

Where: Yauatcha

When: Up till July 8 (12 pm onwards)

Contact: yauatcha.com